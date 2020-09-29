Babri Masjid demolition case verdict: Key Points

Babri Masjid was demolished in Ayodhya on 6th December 1992. The verdict will be delivered by a special CBI Court tomorrow on a case which has BJP Stalwarts like Murli Manohar Joshi, Lal Krishna Advani and Uma Bharati as key accused.

The Special CBI Court will decide whether LK Advani, Uma Bharati had a hand in the demolition of Babri Masjid by Kar Sewaks.

The key points of this case are