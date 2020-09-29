Babri Masjid demolition case verdict: Key Points
Babri Masjid was demolished in Ayodhya on 6th December 1992. The verdict will be delivered by a special CBI Court tomorrow on a case which has BJP Stalwarts like Murli Manohar Joshi, Lal Krishna Advani and Uma Bharati as key accused.
The Special CBI Court will decide whether LK Advani, Uma Bharati had a hand in the demolition of Babri Masjid by Kar Sewaks.
The key points of this case are
- The judgement of Babri Masjid Demolition case will be delivered by Judge SK Yadav. Mr Yadav, on 16th September, directed all 32 accused to be present in the courtroom while the judgement is delivered.
- FIR blames the Kar Sevaks for allegedly demolishing the mosque. The accused in the Babri Masjid Demolition case includes former Deputy Prime Minister LK Advani, Professor Murli Manohar Joshi, Uma Bharti, BJP Rajya Sabha MP Vinay Katiyar, Sakshi Maharaj, Vishwa Hindu Parishad leaders Ashok Singhal, Giriraj Kishore, Vishnu Hari Dalmiya and Sadhvi Rithambara, and also Shiv Sena leader Balasaheb Thackeray whose name was removed after his demise and Former UP chief minister Kalyan Singh to name few.
- On 1st September 2020, the final arguments were made and following which Mr. SK Yadav began writing his verdict.
- CBI framed cases against 42 people, but 16 of them died during the trial.
- CBI argues that the accused provoked Kar Sevaks to demolish Babri Majid. The accused have pleaded that there is no evidence to prove that they are guilty.
- On 24th July 2020, LK Advani argued that CBI enquiry is conducted under political vendetta and he was unnecessarily dragged into the case. Mr. Advani recorded his statement via video conference due to ongoing pandemic.
- As per the most recent judgement, Supreme Court allowed the disputed site in Ayodhya for the construction of Ram Temple. Supreme Cort also directed that a trust be formed to oversee the construction of the project. To this effect, Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra trust is formed to oversee the construction and management of Shri Ram temple in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh by the Government.
- Supreme Courts verdict also said that the demolition of the Babri Masjid in 1992 was a violation of the rule of law. An alternative five-acre site has been found in the city for building a mosque.
