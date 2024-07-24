Bengal CM likely to meet PM Modi during her Delhi visit

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is seeking a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during her three-day visit to Delhi from Thursday.



Insiders within the state secretary said that a communique on this count has been forwarded from the office of the Chief Minister to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) seeking the time for an appointment.

Sources further said that the main agenda of the proposed meeting with the Prime Minister will be to discuss the pending Central dues to the state government under various centrally-sponsored schemes.

On Tuesday, while giving her reactions on the Union Budget proposals for 2024-25, the Chief Minister said that the West Bengal government is yet to get Rs 1.75 lakh crore from the Centre under different centrally-sponsored schemes.

As per the schedule of the Chief Minister, she is supposed to leave for the national capital on Thursday and during that visit, she might also attend the Niti Aayog Governing Council meeting scheduled on June 27 which will be presided over by the Prime Minister.

The Chief Ministers from all states have been invited to the meeting.

Trinamool Congress insiders said that during the three-day visit to the national capital, the Chief Minister might also hold meetings with the elected party representatives in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha and finalize the party’s strategy in Parliament in the coming days.

However, there is no confirmation as yet on whether Mamata Banerjee, during her visit, will meet leaders of other parties in the opposition INDIA bloc or any chief minister from any non-BJP ruled state who might also be in Delhi to attend the Niti Aayog Governing Council meeting.