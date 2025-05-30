Beniwal accuses govt of tapping his phone

Jaipur: Nagaur MP and Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) President Hanuman Beniwal on Wednesday accused the state and Central governments of tapping his phone.

Speaking during his ongoing sit-in protest at the Shaheed Memorial in Jaipur on Wednesday, Beniwal said, “Both governments are monitoring my calls. This is an attack on democracy and my personal freedom.”

Beniwal also voiced concern over what he described as growing political interference in the judiciary under the Modi government.

He criticised the state of law and order and reiterated his demand for the cancellation of the police sub-inspector recruitment, which he claims is marred by irregularities. “Our agitation will continue until justice is served to the youth,” he declared. The MP informed that he has requested time from the Governor to discuss key issues concerning the youth, including alleged irregularities in recruitment processes. He emphasised that the movement is not politically motivated but aimed at protecting the rights of young aspirants.

Taking a jibe at the Congress party, Beniwal said, “Congress leaders are silent and inactive out of fear of being jailed for scams committed during their time in power.” He also drew a parallel with the Emergency imposed by the former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, saying, “Back then, despite having a majority, she imposed an Emergency to suppress opposition voices. Today, similar tactics are being used in different forms.”

Beniwal’s statements add to the escalating political tension in Rajasthan, as he continues to position himself as a vocal critic of both major national parties.