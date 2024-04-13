Bhubaneswar: Former Odisha minister Kamala Das passes away

Bhubaneswar : Former Odisha minister Kamala Das died at a hospital in Cuttack early on Friday. She was 79.

Das was admitted to a private hospital in Bhubaneswar two weeks ago after she complained of chest pain. During the course of the treatment, she was diagnosed with a lung infection, her family said. Later, she was shifted to a hospital in Cuttack. She was on ventilator support for the last three days. She died around 12.30 am.

Das was first elected as an MLA in 1990 from Bhograi seat in Balasore district on a Janata Dal ticket. She was re-elected in 1995, and then again in 2000 as a BJD candidate. She served as MoS for Education & Youth Services and MoS for Health & Family Welfare in Biju Patnaik government. She was also the Woman and Child Development Minister in Naveen Patnaik government.

Das was dropped as a minister in 2001. Following that, she switched over to the Congress. She returned to the BJD in 2014.

President Droupadi Murmu condoled the passing away of Kamala Das. “Saddened by the demise of senior political leader Dr Kamala Das, who served as minister in Odisha government. In her long public career, she continuously worked for the progress of Odisha and its people. I extend my heartfelt condolences to her family members and followers,” Murmu said in a post on X.