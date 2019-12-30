Big Breaking: Fire broke out at PM Narendra Modi' residence at Lok Kalyan Marg

A fire broke out at Prime Minister Modi's official residence. The fire broke out at Modi's residence at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg on Monday night. As soon as the information was received, firefighters rushed to the field. Extinguishing the fire with 9 firemen.

No one was injured in the crash. Immediately ambulances also arrived at the Prime Minister's residence. The flames were reported to be in the electric control room of the Prime Minister's residence. But authorities have not revealed the cause of the fire.

As soon as the alert authorities shut down the way to the Prime Minister's residence as a precautionary measure. While Delhi has the lowest temperatures in the year, there are many suspicions on the fire accident at Prime Minister's residence.

However, the PMO has tweeted the fires have come down, the tweets reads, "There was a minor fire at 9, Lok Kalyan Marg caused by a short circuit. This was not in PM's residential or office area but in the SPG reception area of the LKM complex. The fire is very much under control now.?

There was a minor fire at 9, Lok Kalyan Marg caused by a short circuit. This was not in PM's residential or office area but in the SPG reception area of the LKM complex.



The fire is very much under control now. — PMO India (@PMOIndia) December 30, 2019



