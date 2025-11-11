Bihar Assembly Elections Phase 2 Voting Begins for Final Round

This is the Bihar election phase 2 is beginning starting on Monday( November 11) with 122 constituencies that gauge around 20 sections. There are 1,302 candidates who are running for office in this stage. At the same time, by-elections are held in different parts of the country, including Budgam in the state of Budgam, Nagrota located in Jammu and Kashmir, Anta in Rajasthan, Ghatshila in Jharkhand, Jubilee Hills in Telangana, Tarn Taran in Punjab, Dampa in Mizoram, and Nuapada in Odisha.

Bihar polling live updates:

Based on the Election Commission of India (ECI) that voter registration in Bihar takes place at 45,399 polling centers with 5,326 in urban areas, and 40,073 in rural areas. The majority of voters of around 2.28 crore, is between the ages of 30-60. The other half of 7.69 lakh people are between 18 and 19 years old. young, and female voters comprise a significant percentage with a total of 1.75 crore in these constituencies.

Bihar Assembly elections 2025 Phase 2: Key Highlights

As Bihar goes through the final phase voting Bihar and the political leadership has stepped up their appeals to the people. Congress chairman Mallikarjun Kharge emphasized that Bihar must have a system of governance that's predicated in profitable growth, equivalency as well as social justice. He also blamed his Nitish Kumar led National Democratic Alliance( NDA) government and indicted it of fostering corruption while ignoring the interests of the marginalized and poor communities.

Rashtriya Janata Dal( RJD) leader Mrityunjay Tiwari expressed confidence about an inviting surge of people's support Tejashwi Yadav and the Mahagathbandhan alliance. "There is a rumbling of change taking place Bihar political updates. The second phase of the election will be a huge boost for Tejashwi Yadav as well as the Mahagathbandhan," he told ANI.

On the other hand Janata Dal (United) leader Umesh Singh Kushwaha called on voters to support this "double-engine" government that is under Nitish Kumar's direction.