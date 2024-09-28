Bihar Deputy CM asks Tejashwi to prove 'overcharging' in smart pre-paid meter

Patna : Amid Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav's claims that the smart pre-paid meters installed in the state were overcharging, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary on Saturday challenged him to provide evidence for the same.

He pointed out that RJD state president Jagadanand Singh also has a smart meter installed in his house and he reportedly receives 17 per cent lower electricity bills.

Samrat Choudhary said: "I want to ask Tejashwi Yadav to provide evidence of what is wrong with the smart meters."

He also emphasised that more than 50 lakh people benefitted from smart meters in Bihar.

"The Nitish Kumar government is transparent in its stance, and if any issues are found with the smart meters, the relevant authorities will take prompt action to address and rectify them," the Deputy Chief Minister said.

Slamming Tejashwi, Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha said that the RJD leader was in power when the smart meter system was in place.



Questioning why Tejashwi did not raise concerns when he was the deputy chief minister, Vijay Kumar Sinha taunted that the RJD leader may have "compromised" on the issue to retain his position in the government.



Defending the smart meter initiative, Deputy Chief Minister Sinha said: "Smart meters are being used to curb power theft. Just like prepaid mobile recharges, smart meters function similarly."



"If there are any shortcomings in the smart meters, the government is ready to fix it," he said.

Earlier, Tejashwi accused the government of "looting" common people through these smart meters and alleged that smart meters were "cheater meters" as they were overcharging consumers.

RJD state president Jagadanand Singh echoed Tejashwi's concerns, criticising Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.



The RJD will launch the 'Uproot Smart Meter' campaign across the state from October 1.