Bihar deputy CM lied before court to escape trial in murder case: PK

Patna: Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor on Monday alleged that Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary had escaped trial in a decades-old...

Patna: Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor on Monday alleged that Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary had escaped trial in a decades-old murder case by "falsely" claiming to be a minor before the court.

Addressing a press conference here, Kishor said Choudhary's affidavit, filed in 2020 at the time of getting elected to the state legislative council, flew in the face of his earlier claim before the apex court, and demanded his "immediate dismissal".

Kishor said his party would seek an appointment with the Governor on Tuesday to "press for Choudhary's sacking".

