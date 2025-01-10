Bimal Das Gupta's introduction of acrylics to India

In the realm of Indian modern art, few names have had as profound an impact as Bimal Das Gupta. A pioneer of abstractionism, Das Gupta's innovative and eclectic style transformed the art landscape, leaving an indelible mark on generations to come. Despite his significant contributions, his work had faded into obscurity, relegated to the dusty annals of art history. However, with the recent resurgence of interest in his oeuvre, the genius is once again being rediscovered and celebrated.

His artistic journey, spanning over six decades, was marked by an insatiable quest for innovation and experimentation. His early works, dating back to the 1930s, showcased abstract landscapes and architectural pieces that defied conventional norms. As he continued to evolve as an artist, Das Gupta delved into the realm of tantric art, exploring the mystical and the unknown. His post-1980s works, characterised by a unique blend of tantra and landscapes infused with a Darwinian twist, solidified his position as a master of abstraction.

Vikram Mayor, Director of Gallery Silver Scapes and a renowned art curator, had the privilege of working closely with Das Gupta. Mayor recounts, "Bimal Da was a creative genius, constantly rediscovering himself. Each new piece was a masterpiece, showcasing his growth over six decades."

One of Das Gupta's most significant contributions to Indian modern art was his innovative use of mediums. Experimenting with tempera, gouache, ink and dye pastes, he pioneered a new era in abstract art. His introduction of acrylics to India revolutionised the art scene, inspiring a new generation of artists to explore the possibilities of abstraction.

The recent exhibition, Bimal Das Gupta: Tutelage—An Ode to a Legend, promised to be a landmark event in the Indian art calendar. Curated by Gallery Silver Scapes and Dhoomimal, the exhibition showcased his evolution as a groundbreaking abstractionist. By tracing his artistic journey from the 1930s to his later works, the exhibition aimed to provide a comprehensive understanding of the genius and his enduring legacy.

As the emphasises, "We wanted to alter the art market's focus from monetary success to quality. Bimal Das Gupta's genius was exposed to the world and his creations inspired a new generation of artists. We shed light on the genius that India possessed and the person our art historians should refer to as the Father of Indian Abstractionism."

Das Gupta's legacy extends far beyond his artistic contributions. His unconventional methods and innovative use of mediums have served as a foundation for the education of young artists. His creations continue to inspire and influence contemporary artists, ensuring that his genius will be remembered for generations to come.

This was a unique opportunity for art enthusiasts, scholars and the general public to experience the magic of his art and pay tribute to a genius who continues to inspire and influence the world of Indian modern art!