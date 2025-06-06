Birla highlights India’s resilient growth at BRICS Parl Forum

Brasilia: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday reiterated India’s strong support for a fair and rule-based global trading system — one that genuinely addresses the needs and aspirations of the Global South — at 11th BRICS Parliamentary Forum in Brasilia. Addressing the working session on ‘BRICS Parliamentary Action in Search of New Paths for Economic Development’, Birla appreciated the Parliament of Brazil for successfully organising the event and thanked them for their hospitality.

“Today, the BRICS group has emerged as a formidable force in the global economic landscape. It represents nearly 45 per cent of the population and contributes 40 per cent to the global GDP based on the purchasing power parity. Despite global challenges, BRICS nations have made inspiring progress in the realm of economic development. India believes that to further strengthen this progress, we must enhance trade investment and financial cooperation,” he said.

“We are concerned that representation of developing countries in key international institutions, and such imbalances hinder global equity and sustainable development. Therefore, BRICS countries must collectively make concrete efforts to enhance participation in such institutions,” Birla added.