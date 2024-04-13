BJD accuses BJP of harassing women workers

Bhubaneswar : The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Thursday lodged a complaint with the Election Commission (EC), accusing BJP leaders and candidates of defaming and harassing women ASHA, Anganwadi and Mission Shakti workers.

The party submitted a memorandum to the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) outlining their concerns. According to the BJD, BJP leaders and candidates have allegedly adopted a dangerous strategy aimed at systematically targeting women grassroots workers in Odisha.

They alleged that ASHA and anganwadi workers, and leaders of Mission Shakti, are being falsely accused by BJP representatives in an attempt to influence them to support the saffron party’s agenda in the upcoming elections.



The party said these actions violate the Model Code of Conduct and urged the EC to take strong action against BJP leaders and candidates.

