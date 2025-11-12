BJD accuses BJP of violating model code

Bhubaneswar: The main Opposition Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Tuesday sought the immediate intervention of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Odisha, accusing the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of violating the Model Code of Conduct even on the day of voting.

The BJD alleged that BJP workers entered polling booths in Nuapada and exerted undue pressure on voters to cast their votes in favour of party candidate Jay Dholakia. It was also alleged that near various polling stations, BJP members were distributing food packets to voters in an attempt to influence them.

Nuapada district BJD president Abani Joshi has submitted a memorandum to the District Election Officer, the Collector of Nuapada, demanding immediate action. “I bring to your urgent notice a blatant and systematic violation of the Model Code of Conduct and electoral laws by workers of the BJP on the day of polling in the Nuapada Assembly constituency. The BJP workers have set up temporary tiffin distribution counters and are distributing free tiffin to voters queuing up to cast their votes,” stated Joshi in memorandum submitted to the DEO.

Meanwhile, at a press conference, the BJD spokesperson and media coordinator Lenin Mohanty alleged that during the ongoing voting process, the BJP leaders and workers were completely disregarding all rules and restrictions. He further said that they are forcefully remaining inside polling stations, intimidating voters, and pressuring them to vote for Jay Dholakia. Such incidents have been reported from booth numbers 3, 4, 5, 13, 14, and 15 under Khariar Road NAC of the Nuapada Assembly constituency.

Mohanty accused the government officials present there of not taking any action despite witnessing these violations. He said the government officials appeared to be acting in favour of the BJP candidate.