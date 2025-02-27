BJP asks J&K Assembly Speaker not to allow unconstitutional, anti-national activity in House

Jammu: During an all-party meeting here on Thursday, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) demanded that the Speaker should not allow any unconstitutional, undemocratic and anti-national activity in the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly.

The meeting was held ahead of the Budget Session of the Assembly that begins on March 3. The session will end on April 11 as per the schedule.

Sunil Sharma, MLA and senior BJP leader, told reporters that the party would not allow any unconstitutional, undemocratic or anti-national resolution, question or bill in the Assembly.

Sharma said he asked the Speaker, Abdul Rahim Rather, that he should not allow any such activity during the session and should conduct the proceedings of the House impartially.

The speaker called an all-party meeting to seek cooperation from different political parties to ensure the dignity of the Assembly and decent conduct during the session.

Maintaining that the question hour is important to hold the government accountable, the Speaker requested political parties not to disrupt the question hour during the session.

MLAs of different parties attending the meeting said there was a general agreement among the political parties that the Speaker should be allowed to conduct the session smoothly so that he can give sufficient time to MLAs of various constituencies to raise public issues.

The meeting chaired by Speaker Rather was attended by Mubarak Gul of the ruling National Conference (NC), Sunil Sharma and Surjit Singh Salathia of the BJP, Ghulam Ahmad Mir of the Congress, Waheed-ur-Rehman Para of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Yusuf Tarigami of CPI(M) and Muzaffar Iqbal Khan, Independent MLA.

Legislative Assembly elections were held last year after a gap of 10 years. The last Assembly election was held in 2014, and the then Governor, Satya Pal Malik, dissolved the Assembly on November 21, 2018.

J&K came under the president’s rule on December 19, 2018, after six months of the Governor's rule, which was imposed on June 20, 2018.



