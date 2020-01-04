BJP: Attack On Gurdwara Nankana Sahib In Pak Proves Need For CAA

Led by Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, the BJP slammed those opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), in India. Hitting out at Pakistan on the vandalism and desecration of Gurudwara Nankana Sahib, the party reiterated the need to grant citizenship to persecuted minorities from the neighbouring countries in India under CAA. On Friday, a mob attacked the birthplace of Guru Nanak, Gurdwara Nankana Sahib near Lahore in Pakistan and stones were pelted at the shrine.

The mob was led by family members of Mohammed Hassan who is said to have abducted a girl from the Sikh community and forced her to convert to Islam. The mob raised highly provocative and hateful slogans against the Sikh community.

The Ministry of External Affairs condemned the violence against Gurdwara Nankana Sahib and asked Pakistan to ensure the safety, security and welfare of the minority Sikh community in there.

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri described the stone-pelting incidents as "wanton acts of vandalism, arson against one of the holiest Sikh shrines. If any more proof was needed on the state of minorities in Pakistan, then this is it." The Union Minister criticised those he described as fringe 'secularists' opposing CAA in India. He asked them to "stop living in denial."

Persecution of religious minorities in Pakistan is real.



Fringe 'secularists' opposing CAA in India should stop living in denial & listen to slogans like "हम बदला लेंगे सिखों से" & "हम चीर देंगे सिखों को" being raised in Sri Nankana Sahib Ji. Do they need more proof?



— Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) January 4, 2020

BJP National spokesperson and Lok Sabha MP Meenakshi Lekhi asserted that questioning the CAA in the wake of the violence against Sikhs in Nankana Sahib amounts to "denying the history of atrocities and persecution of non-believers in Pakistan." She added that some are shamelessly in a mode of denial while the worst ones appear to be defending it, in a tweet.

In the wake of Nankana Saheb incidence , questioning CAA appears motivated. It amounts to denying the history of atrocities & persecution of non believers.Violence,conversions,sex slaves, rapes..list is too long. Some shamelessly are in a denial mode while worst ones defending it — Meenakashi Lekhi (@M_Lekhi) January 4, 2020




