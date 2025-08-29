BJP Launches 2026 Assam Election Campaign Via Panchayat Leaders' Convention

Union Home Minister Amit Shah commenced the Bharatiya Janata Party's electoral strategy for the 2026 Assam Assembly elections during his two-day state visit, officially launching the campaign through a significant panchayat leaders' convention held on Friday afternoon in Guwahati.

The Home Minister's visit, which began Thursday evening, marks a pivotal moment for the party's political preparations. During his stay, Shah participated in commemorative events honoring Golap Borbora's birth centenary, Assam's pioneering non-Congress Chief Minister who led the Janata Party government between March 1978 and September 1979.

The timing of this campaign launch follows the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance's impressive performance in recent panchayat elections held in May, where they secured 301 out of 397 zila parishad seats and 1,445 out of 2,188 anchalik panchayat positions. This strong grassroots foundation provides momentum for their Assembly election ambitions.

Party leadership has established an ambitious target of capturing more than 100 seats out of the total 126 Assembly constituencies in 2026, representing a significant increase from their current 84-seat holding in the National Democratic Alliance. The panchayat leaders' convention serves as a crucial strategic planning session for achieving this goal.

Shah's itinerary encompassed multiple high-profile initiatives beyond electoral planning. He inaugurated the newly constructed Brahmaputra wing of the Assam Raj Bhavan and virtually launched the National Cyber Forensic Laboratory. Additionally, he initiated several projects strengthening security infrastructure, including developments related to Assam Rifles, Indo-Tibetan Border Police, and Sashastra Seema Bal operations.

A BJP spokesperson emphasized the dual focus of current party activities, noting that while immediate attention remains on the upcoming Bodoland Territorial Council polls scheduled for September 22, the panchayat leaders' convention represents essential groundwork for the Assembly elections approaching within the year.

The Home Minister conducted a core committee meeting at the party headquarters upon his Thursday arrival, concentrating discussions on comprehensive election strategy and organizational strengthening measures that will guide the party's approach to the 2026 electoral contest.