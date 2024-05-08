Live
Just In
BJP Leaders Summoned By Bengaluru Police Over Controversial Social Media Post
- Bengaluru Police summons BJP President JP Nadda and IT Cell chief Amit Malviya regarding an objectionable social media post by the Karnataka unit.
- Learn about the developments and reactions in this ongoing controversy.
The Bengaluru Police has summoned BJP President JP Nadda and the party's IT Cell chief Amit Malviya regarding an 'objectionable post' made by the Karnataka unit of the party. They have been issued a notice by the Investigating Officer of the Highgrounds Police in Bengaluru, granting them a week to appear in connection with the video.
Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara commented on the police summons issued to the BJP leaders, stating that the social media post appears to challenge certain laws against communal differences. He mentioned that once Nadda and Malviya provide a statement or clarify their stance, appropriate action will be considered.
This development follows the Election Commission's directive to the micro-blogging site X to promptly remove the post shared by the Karnataka BJP unit. The Election Commission stated that the post by 'BJP4Karnataka' violates existing legal regulations and an FIR has been lodged in this regard. Despite prior instructions to remove the objectionable post, it remains online.
Previously, an FIR was filed against Nadda, Malviya, and BJP Karnataka unit chief BY Vijayendra for sharing a video on social media allegedly portraying the Congress favoring Muslims in reservation politics. The video depicted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and state Chief Minister Siddaramaiah allocating more funds to Muslims compared to SCs, STs, and OBCs.