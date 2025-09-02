Live
BJP MLA’s brother arrested for derogatory remarks against Yogi
Gorakhpur: Posting“derogatory” remarks against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and his OSD on social media has landed BJP MLA Mahendra Pal Singh’s brother Bholendra Pal Singh in police custody.
After an extensive manhunt, Gorakhpur police and crime branch teams arrested Bholendra from a hotel in Kushinagar late on Sunday, officials said on Monday.
Within three days of the controversial post, six FIRs were registered against Bholendra, whose brother Mahendra is the two-time sitting MLA from Pipraich in Gorakhpur district, police said.
Another case was lodged at the Pipraich police station after his arrest, taking the total number of FIRs to seven, they said.
The media cell of Gorakhpur SSP said that under the ongoing drive against crime, Bholendra has also been booked for disturbing communal harmony.
On Thursday, Bholendra uploaded an objectionable Facebook post targeting the chief minister and his OSD, while also referring to a land dispute and naming a legislator.
Though the post was later deleted, its screenshots had gone viral. The matter was flagged by the cyber cell of Gorakhpur police, leading to the filing of an FIR at the cyber police station.
During a raid at Bholendra’s brick kiln, police recovered a large quantity of spurious liquor, which was videographed. Data from his mobile phone and other sources are being examined to trace his associates.