BJP poised for 325 to 350 seats in Lok Sabha elections

BJP Party formation day 6 April 1980. Time of birth 11:40 AM in New Delhi. Birth star Jyeshta 3rd Padam. Rashi Scorpio, Janma Lagna Gemini (midhuna). Lagna Lord mercury is in ninth house. Hence party’s Lagna lord will have strong position. From 07.05.2018 to 06.05.2028, This party is running moon major period. Hence during this period the party will win many Assembly elections. From 6 August 2022 to 6 March 2024 is ruled by moon with Saturn in sub period. During this period the party will see a hostile opposition.

From 6 March 2024 to 6th August 2025 this party will run moon in major period with mercury in sub-period. In the coming Parliamentary elections this party will form the government and Narendra Modi will become the Prime Minister again. From moon sign 18 January 2023 to 28.03.2025, This party will run Ardhashtama Shani. From 23 April 2023 to May 2024, Jupiter will occupy Seventh house from moon sign. Hence in the coming Parliamentary elections, BJP Will capture 325 to 350 seats.