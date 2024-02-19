BJP president JP Nadda's tenure extended till June 2024

New Delhi: The tenure of BJP chief JP Nadda has been extended till June this year. The decision, which was announced in January by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, was approved by the party's national council on Sunday.

Furthermore, JP Nadda has been granted the authority to make significant decisions independently, subject to later approval by the party's parliamentary board. This decision came on the second day of the BJP's national council meeting in Delhi, where thousands of party members along with top leadership convened to discuss the party's strategy and campaign themes for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

JP Nadda started as the BJP working president in 2019 when then party chief Amit Shah became a

Union minister. Nadda took up the full-time party presidency in 2020.