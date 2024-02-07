BJP stages walkout from Bengal Assembly after motion on ‘atrocities against women’ gets rejected

Kolkata: BJP’s legislative team in the West Bengal Assembly on Wednesday staged a walkout after Speaker Biman Bandopadhyay rejected an adjournment motion brought by them seeking discussion on the recent cases of 'atrocities against women' in the state.

As the third day of the budget session of the Assembly resumed on Wednesday, BJP legislators Malati Rava Roy and Agnimitra Paul moved the adjournment motion. However, the Speaker rejected the same and refused to allow discussions on it.

The BJP legislators immediately started protesting against the Speaker’s decision. Although the Speaker requested them repeatedly to maintain order in the House, the BJP MLAs didn't stop. After raising slogans inside the House for some time, the BJP legislators staged a walkout in protest.

This is the second consecutive day that the BJP legislators staged a walkout from the House. On Tuesday, they had staged a walkout after the Speaker turned down an adjournment motion seeking discussion on the recent CAG findings on the state government’s non-submission of utilisation certificates worth over Rs 2 lakh crore for funds released under various Centrally-sponsored schemes.

Agnimitra Paul told mediapersons later that just like corruption, atrocities against women too have reached an extreme point in the state.

“Offenders charged with rape and murder move around freely. The state government is not just in a denial mode, but it is also refusing to participate in a discussion on such a serious matter," she said.

Refuting her claims, the chief whip of Trinamool Congress in the Assembly, Nirmal Ghosh, said the only aim of the BJP's legislative team is to create ruckus in the Assembly.

“They submit questions to the Assembly on various issues, but never participate in meaningful discussions. We have stopped taking them seriously,” Ghosh said.