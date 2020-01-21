BJP will aim to rule states in India where we have not won yet: JP Nadda

Former health minister of India Jagat Prakash Nadda was elected unopposed as the 11th BJP president on Monday with the strong support of 21 state units and the parliamentary party. Home Minister Amit Shah held the position for five-and-a-half years, before giving it away to JP Nadda.

59-year-old Nadda said BJP would aim for states where it hasn't registered electoral success yet. Speaking on the occasion of his inauguration, the leader said "I will work day and night along with all party workers to take BJP to newer heights," he said in his address at the BJP headquarters.

PM Narendra Modi reminisced about how he used to ride pillion on Nadda's scooter when they worked in the party organisation in Himachal Pradesh. "I had an opportunity to serve the party in Himachal Pradesh for long. When I used to see the party organisation, Naddaji worked in the Yuva Morcha (BJYM). He delivered on whatever was assigned to him. I have seen in Naddaji a desire to excel in whatever responsibility was given to him," Modi said about his long-time friend Nadda.

Nadda lauded Amit Shah for his work as party chief and said under his leadership, BJP become the world's largest party. "Today, we are the world's largest party that is in office in India. We have the highest number of MPs and MLAs in the country. We are not going to stop at this. There are some states left and we have set our aim there. We will make sure we reach them as well," he said. BJP is fighting to wrest Delhi from AAP and working overtime to unseat TMC in West Bengal at the moment.