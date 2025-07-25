  • Menu
BMC engineer in vigilance net

BMC engineer in vigilance net
Bhubaneswar: Odisha Vigilance on Thursday arrested Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) Executive Engineer Jagannath Pattnaik for possessing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income. Vigilance sources said searches conducted on Pattnaik’s properties revealed disproportionate assets, including three multi-storeyed buildings (one in Bhubaneswar and two in Gunupur), one farmhouse, three high value plots in Bhubaneswar, 460 grams of gold and bank deposits exceeding Rs 80 lakh.

Additionally, a pair of antlers and a country-made gun were recovered during the raid. Pattnaik failed to provide satisfactory explanations for their possession. Apart from the Vigilance case, another case was registered against Pattnaik under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, sections 9, 49 and 51 in Balipatna forest range under Khurda wildlife division for illegal possession of antlers.

