Live
- Awareness programme on women safety held
- Speed up pending works, officials instructed
- Recruitment drive at BEST Innovation University
- Use advanced tech in law enforcement, cops told
- Utilise PMAGY funds for development of villages, Collector tells officials
- Nitrogen gas pipeline to be laid in Sri City
- Income Tax Day celebrated at Viswam High School
- Congress demands fair price for sweet lime farmers
- Terror accused Yasin Bhatkal appears via video in court
- No plan to remove 'socialism', 'secularism,' says Centre
BMC engineer in vigilance net
Bhubaneswar: Odisha Vigilance on Thursday arrested Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) Executive Engineer Jagannath Pattnaik for possessing assets...
Bhubaneswar: Odisha Vigilance on Thursday arrested Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) Executive Engineer Jagannath Pattnaik for possessing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income. Vigilance sources said searches conducted on Pattnaik’s properties revealed disproportionate assets, including three multi-storeyed buildings (one in Bhubaneswar and two in Gunupur), one farmhouse, three high value plots in Bhubaneswar, 460 grams of gold and bank deposits exceeding Rs 80 lakh.
Additionally, a pair of antlers and a country-made gun were recovered during the raid. Pattnaik failed to provide satisfactory explanations for their possession. Apart from the Vigilance case, another case was registered against Pattnaik under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, sections 9, 49 and 51 in Balipatna forest range under Khurda wildlife division for illegal possession of antlers.