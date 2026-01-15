BMC polls: Amid raging row over ink being wiped off, SEC orders probe

Mumbai: As voting for the high-stakes Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) election began on Thursday, the ink row snowballed into a political controversy, with Opposition leaders alleging that voters at several polling booths were being marked with marker pens instead of indelible ink and that the ink could be erased easily by rubbing with acetone or sanitiser.

However, State Election Commissioner Dinesh Waghmare ordered an inquiry against the Kores company to look into the quality of the indelible ink supplied and whether it was as per the specimen prescribed in the tender.

The SEC has decided not to use the indelible ink supplied by Kores and will put in place ink supplied by Mysore Ink.

The controversy over the allegedly erasable indelible ink intensified after Shiv Sena (UBT) and MNS chief Raj Thackeray accused State Election Commissioner Dinesh Waghmare of “openly siding” with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party-led alliance and demanded his suspension.

The State Election Commission, however, refuted the allegations of the ink being erased easily, ordered a probe into complaints regarding the ink and warned of action against those “creating confusion” during the civic polls over the issue.

Following allegations and counter-allegations that the indelible ink applied to voters’ fingers after voting was being wiped off, State Election Commission officials held a press conference to clarify the issue.

State Election Commissioner Dinesh Waghmare said the same ink that has always been used was being applied and that no new substance had been introduced. He said the State Election Commission has been using this ink in marker pen form since 2011.

“The ink takes about 10 to 12 seconds to dry after being applied. During this time the voter is still inside the polling booth. Once it dries, it cannot be removed. This is the same ink used by the Election Commission of India. If double voting takes place, action will be taken against the presiding officer of the polling booth,” Waghmare said.

He also claimed that a fake narrative was being spread about the ink being wiped off.

“Voters also have a responsibility not to rub off the ink. If the ink is removed before it dries, it is the voter’s fault. A criminal case can also be registered against such voters,” Waghmare said.

Waghmare said that videos circulating on social media would be investigated and action would be taken against anyone spreading misinformation.

He also blamed voters for confusion over polling booth locations, stating that voters should have checked their polling booth details and names online in advance.

MNS chief Raj Thackeray initially raised the issue after casting his vote in Dadar, saying: “People come out, wipe the ink, and go back inside to vote again. Then they come out, wipe it again and re-enter. Is this what the government calls development?”

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray asked, alleging that the system was being misused to benefit the ruling Mahayuti alliance.

As other Opposition leaders began raising concerns over voters allegedly being able to remove the ink mark, the State Election Commission issued a statement that since 2011, marker pens have been used to apply ink on voters’ fingers during local body elections.

Speaking to reporters after casting his vote in Dadar, Raj Thackeray claimed that the mark on voters’ fingers could be wiped off with a sanitiser, making repeat voting possible. He accused the government and the election administration of turning a blind eye to such practices.

“The entire system is working to ensure the victory of those in power. This is not how free and fair elections are conducted,” he said.

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray said he too had received reports of ink being washed away. “This is shocking to me,” the former Chief Minister said, further accusing Waghmare of siding with the ruling alliance and demanding action and his suspension.

Maharashtra Congress Legislative Party leader Vijay Wadettiwar also alleged that the marker pen used to apply ink on voters’ fingers was sub-standard and was easily wiped off.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and MLC Anil Parab and Yuva Sena leader Sainath Durge joined the chorus.

“There is no need for sanitisers also; the ink can be wiped away without that too,” Parab said. Durge concurred, alleging that the ink on his hand was washed away.

“I voted in the morning and reached home. When I washed my hands using Dettol, the ink washed away completely. I think this is a serious issue and raises the possibility of bogus voting. This is the reason why we have been speaking about it,” he said.

Opposition parties said they had received similar complaints from booth-level workers and voters and demanded that the Election Commission look into the matter immediately.

“Even a small lapse can damage people’s trust in the voting process,” an Opposition leader said.

However, the State Election Commission (SEC) issued a statement saying that attempting to create confusion among voters by trying to wipe off the indelible ink applied on the finger is an offence. “If any person is found attempting to vote again after wiping off the ink on their finger, appropriate legal action will be taken,” it added.

The SEC also said that even if someone tried to commit malpractice by removing the ink from their finger, the concerned voter would not be able to vote again as other safeguards were in place.

“After a voter casts their vote, an official record of the voting is maintained. Therefore, merely wiping off the ink does not make it possible for a voter to cast a vote again. Instructions to remain vigilant in this matter have once again been issued to all concerned officials,” it added.

The SEC also said that following orders issued on November 19, 2011, and November 28, 2011, marker pens have been used to apply ink on voters’ fingers during local body elections. As per these orders, the ink must be applied clearly using a marker pen, and it should be rubbed three to four times on the nail and the skin above the nail, it clarified.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis dismissed the allegations. “The Opposition has pre-empted their defeat and is looking for excuses in advance. It is wrong to level such allegations,” he said after casting his vote in Nagpur.

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde referred to the SEC statement. “I spoke to Suresh Kakani (SEC official) about it. He said that the same ink has been used for the past several years. Now, instead of directly from bottle, they are using it from marker. I think the SEC is vigilant to avoid bogus voting,” he added.

BMC chief Bhushan Gagrani, however, said he has taken note of the concerns and instructed officials to use ink that adheres to the skin and not just the nails, to ensure it cannot be wiped away.

Shiv Sena minister Sanjay Shirsat said it was true that the ink was being wiped away. “I think this is happening for the first time. It is true that the marker ink is being wiped away... Hence, not everywhere, but in some places, there is a possibility of bogus voting. I think poll officials should be vigilant,” he added.