Boy dies after swallowing toy

Bhubaneswar: A four-year-old boy died after allegedly swallowing a miniature toy from a chips packet in Kandhamal district, police said Wednesday. The incident took place at Musumahapada village under Brahmani police limits in Daringbadi block. The deceased boy was identified as Bigil Pradhan, son of Ranjit Pradhan.

Family members said that the boy's father had brought a packet of chips for the son. After opening the packet, a small plastic toy gun was found along with the chips. The boy was playing with it while his parents were working at a distance on Tuesday. When the child cried, the parents attempted to remove the toy but failed. The boy was immediately taken to the Community Health Centre (CHC) at Daringbadi, around 30 km from the village. The doctors declared the boy dead on arrival.