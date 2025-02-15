  • Menu
BSF recovers arms from Maoist camp

New Delhi: The Border Security Force on Thursday busted a Maoist dump in Odisha and seized four IEDs, three guns and some detonators and explosives, officials said. The cache was recovered from Silakota reserve forest area in Malkangiri district.

Officials said troops of the 2nd battalion of the force — under the company operating base (COB) Podia — recovered four Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), three muzzle-loading guns, explosives and some detonators from the Naxal hideout.

A mobile phone and a power bank were also recovered.

The IEDs were defused and the cache was handed over to the local police, the officials said. The BSF is deployed in the State to undertake anti-Naxal operations.

