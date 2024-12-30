BSNL New year plan: 120 GB for Rs. 277, Comes With 60 Days Validity

On the occasion of the new year, BSNL telecom company has announced good news. It has announced 120 GB unlimited calls with a validity of 60 days for just Rs 277. With private companies like Reliance Jio, Airtel, Vodafone Idea increasing their recharge prices, lakhs of people are turning to BSNL. For the new year 2025, BSNL has introduced a pocket-friendly plan of Rs. Rs. 277. This plan is best for heavy internet users and those looking for a validity extension.

Unlimited calls

This plan offers 120GB of high-speed data. You can get 2GB of data daily in this plan. It has a validity of two months. This plan will be available to those who recharge before January 16. BSNL has brought this new plan under the name More Data, More Fun.

BSNL announced the offer through its social media platform. It has been said that this plan will be available till January 16, 2025. It seems that this special plan has been brought on the occasion of the New Year. BSNL has tweeted to this effect through its social media account.

Efforts for 5G network

BSNL is intensifying efforts to further expand its 4G network. There are already more than 60 thousand 4G towers, and lakhs of people have already ported their SIM cards from private companies to BSNL.

The number of people switching to the government network is increasing every month. Jio is still at the top in attracting customers in the 5G category.

BSNL is receiving complaints that the signal is not coming properly and the data speed is very slow. In this regard, it is introducing new plans to attract customers.