Businessman Boby Chemmanur Arrested After Sexual Harassment Claims

Businessman Boby Chemmanur, the chairman of the Chemmanur Group, was detained by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Wednesday in connection with allegations of sexual harassment made by Malayalam film actor Honey Rose. The arrest follows a formal police complaint filed by Rose, who accused Chemmanur of making repeated inappropriate remarks toward her.

The arrest took place in Wayanad after a case was registered under non-bailable sections, according to sources within the police. The investigation is ongoing, and authorities are working to gather further details surrounding the incident.

Honey Rose, who has been a recognized figure in the Malayalam film industry, expressed her relief upon hearing of the police action. In an interview with a local news channel, Rose described the day as "peaceful" and thanked Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for his assurance of a thorough investigation into the matter when she initially brought her concerns to his attention.

Earlier this week, Rose took to social media to share her experience of harassment, though she did not initially name Chemmanur. The post quickly drew attention, and soon after, Rose faced a wave of cyberattacks. In response, she warned that legal action would be taken against those making defamatory remarks. “I choose to ignore the vitriol from those with malicious intent, but that does not mean I will not take action when necessary,” she stated.

Rose's complaint detailed that the harassment had been ongoing for several months, with the most recent incident occurring approximately four months ago. She mentioned that the experience had caused significant distress to her and her family. The police were alerted following her complaint, leading to the formation of an SIT to investigate the allegations.

Boby Chemmanur, who is known for his successful jewelry business, also gained attention in 2012 for his role in bringing football icon Diego Maradona to Kerala. The Chemmanur Group, under his leadership, has become a significant player in the region's business landscape.

The SIT has already initiated its inquiry, and Chemmanur’s detention is a part of this ongoing investigation. The authorities have not yet provided further details about the investigation’s progress.