Cabinet approves Rs 6,282 crore Kosi Mechi Link Project in Bihar under PMKSY

New Delhi: The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Friday, approved the inclusion of Kosi Mechi Intra-State Link Project of Bihar under Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchai Yojana-Accelerated Irrigation Benefits Programme (PMKSY-AIBP).

The CCEA also approved Central support of Rs.3,652.56 crore to Bihar for completion of the project by March 2029, with an estimated cost of Rs 6,282.32 crore.

The Link Project envisages diversion of part of surplus water of Kosi river for extending irrigation to the Mahananda basin lying in Bihar by way of remodelling of existing Eastern Kosi Main Canal (EKMC) and extending the EKMC beyond its tail end at RD 41.30 km up to river Mechi at RD 117.50 km so that rivers Kosi and Mechi which flow through Bihar could be linked together within Bihar.

According to the CCEA, the Link Project will provide 2,10,516 hectares of additional annual irrigation in Kharif season in Araria, Purnea, Kishanganj and Katihar districts of Bihar.

The project has potential to divert/utilise about 2,050 million cubic metre of surplus water of Kosi through the proposed link canal.

Further, after remodelling of existing EKMC, shortfall supply to 1.57 lakh hectare existing command of existing Eastern Kosi Main Canal shall be restored.

The PMKSY was launched during the year 2015-16, with an aim to enhance physical access of water on farm and expand cultivable area under assured irrigation, improved on-farm water use efficiency, introduce sustainable water conservation practices, etc.

The Centre approved the implementation of PMKSY during 2021-26 with an overall outlay of Rs 93,068.56 crore (Central assistance of Rs 37,454 crore).

Accelerated Irrigation Benefits Programme (AIBP) component of PMKSY, under the Ministry of Jal Shakti, is for the creation of irrigation potential through major and medium irrigation projects.

The government said that 63 projects have been completed under PMKSY-AIBP to date, and additional irrigation potential of 26.11 lakh hectare has been created since April 2016.



