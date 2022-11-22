CBI arrests Income Tax officer in bribery case

New Delhi: The CBI on Tuesday arrested an Income Tax officer in Madhya Pradesh, for demanding and accepting bribe of Rs 5 lakh from a businessman, threatening him with heavy penalty and raid on his firm.

A case has been registered against accused Ramgopal Prajapati in Mandsaur, Madhya Pradesh, a senior CBI official said.

The complainant alleged that his firm was engaged in manufacturing electric switches in Maharashtra, however, its Income Tax assessment was being done at the Income Tax office at Mandsaur.

The accused demanded a bribe of Rs 5 lakh with a threat that if not paid, he would ensure heavy penalty is imposed by the department along with raids on his firm.

The CBI laid a trap and caught the accused demanding and accepting bribe of Rs 5 lakh from the complainant.

Searches are being conducted at the premises of the accused.

The accused will be produced before the Special Judge for CBI cases at Indore on Wednesday.