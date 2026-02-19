Aadhaar glitch bars 5 from matric exam

Berhampur: In a heart-rending incident that has stirred public outrage across Gajapati district, five Class X students of Smart Public School, Kasinagar, were allegedly deprived of appearing in the 2026 Board Examination that commenced on Tuesday, casting a dark shadow over their academic aspirations.

The affected candidates, one girl and four boys, had formally filled up their forms and were eagerly prepared to take their first crucial step towards a promising future. However, as the examination bell rang, their dreams stood suspended in uncertainty. The sudden denial sparked a wave of anguish among guardians and well-wishers, leading to protests and emotional scenes outside the institution. The school authorities, when confronted, attributed the disqualification to discrepancies in the students’ Aadhaar cards, stating that the documents were “faulty” and hence invalid for examination formalities. The explanation, however, failed to quell the public uproar. Parents argue that if documentation errors existed, it was the institution’s responsibility to ensure timely rectification before the commencement of such a vital examination.

The aggrieved students, accompanied by their guardians, approached the District Collector seeking immediate redressal. Responding swiftly, the Gajapati Collector ordered an inquiry into the matter. Assuring justice, the Collector stated that stringent action would be initiated against the staff concerned and the managing authority if negligence or procedural lapses are established. The incident has ignited a larger debate over institutional accountability. Civil society members and education activists have demanded that if proven guilty, the institution must face strict punitive measures, including blacklisting. Voices from various quarters insist that heavy penalties should be imposed on the erring officials, and the compensation thus collected be distributed among the affected students, whose academic year now hangs in the balance.

For the five young aspirants, the setback is not merely procedural. It is emotional and psychological. As their peers sit in examination halls scripting answers, these students are left grappling with anxiety and shattered hopes.

This pressing question now echoes across Gajapati district. Who will bear the responsibility for this academic tragedy? As the inquiry unfolds, the community awaits decisive action that not only ensures justice for the victims but also safeguards the sanctity of the education system from such lapses in the future.