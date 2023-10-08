CBI conducts multiple raids around Kolkata in municipal bodies recruitment case

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has conducted searches at around 12 places in West Bengal in a case related to alleged irregularities in municipal bodies' recruitment, officials said. The multiple raids carried out by the CBI included Kolkata, Kanchrapara, Barrackpore, Halisahar, Dumdum, North Dum Dum, Krishnanagar, Taki and Kamarhati.

The raids were conducted at the premises of certain individuals including public servants in the ongoing municipal bodies recruitment investigation. A case has been registered against the director of a private company and some other individuals following the orders of the Calcutta High Court, CBI officials said.

CBI officials alleged that all contracts pertaining to various Municipalities, District Primary School Councils and others for the recruitment of Group C and Group D employees were given to the private company. It was further alleged that the said company was entrusted with all the tasks like setting up of question papers, printing and scanning of OMR sheets and preparation of the final merit list. It was also alleged that the Director of the private company and other individuals including public servants hatched a conspiracy among themselves.

In pursuant to that conspiracy, the accused who was responsible for the printing, designing and evaluation of OMR sheets allegedly facilitated the illegal appointments of several unmeritorious candidates in several municipalities in lieu of money, CBI officials said. Further investigation into the case is in progress.