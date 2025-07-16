CBI cracks on mule account network across seven states, three arrested

New Delhi: In a major crackdown under ‘Operation Chakra-V’, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducted searches across seven states on July 16 - Delhi, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala, Punjab, Andhra Pradesh, and Rajasthan - as part of its ongoing efforts to dismantle cyber fraud syndicates.

The agency arrested three key individuals for facilitating and operating mule bank accounts used to launder proceeds of cybercrimes. According to the CBI, the searches led to the seizure of voluminous incriminating evidence, including mobile phones, transaction records, bank account opening documents, and KYC papers.

The arrests mark the second phase of the probe, following similar operations conducted on June 26 and 27, during which 10 accused were arrested from 40 locations across various states. The probe stems from a case registered on June 25 against 37 accused, including bank officials, agents, and mule account holders who allegedly colluded with cybercriminals.

These mule accounts were reportedly used to route and withdraw funds generated through digital arrest scams, impersonation frauds, fake advertisements, and investment-related cyber frauds.

“CBI has adopted a strategic approach in the fight against cybercrime, focusing on targeting the key pillars of the cybercrime infrastructure. The first pillar is the financial infrastructure, involving mule accounts, unauthorised payment gateways and the wider fintech ecosystem misused by cybercriminals,” the agency said in its press statement.

"The second pillar is the telecom/ communication infrastructure involving mule SIM cards, point-of-sale (PoS) agents facilitating illegal SIM activations and networks supplying such SIM cards” while “the third pillar is the human resource network which consists of organized syndicates engaged in the recruitment and exploitation of people for executing cybercrimes, otherwise what is now known as cyber slavery,”, it added.

The third pillar, most of the time, operates outside the boundaries of India, the agency emphasised.

This action is part of the Government of India’s continued commitment to deal firmly with cybercrime and its perpetrators, with special emphasis on dismantling the infrastructure enabling such offences.

The arrested accused will be produced before the jurisdictional court.

The investigation remains ongoing, with the CBI indicating more arrests and seizures could follow based on further leads.



