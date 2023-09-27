Live
CBI files FIR against Indore firm in Rs 15.52 cr loan fraud case
New Delhi: The Central Bureau of InvestigationCentral Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has lodged an FIR against a Indore-based private firm and its officials for allegedly cheating Punjab National Bank (PNB) to the tune of Rs 15.52 crore.
A senior CBI officer said that a written complaint in this respect was received from Rajesh Kumar Thakur, Chief Manager, Punjab National Bank, Indore.
In the complaint, it was alleged that the accused borrowing company, Panam Packers Private Limited, through its the then directors Aatman Trivedi, Maitri Trivedi, Sunil Trivedi, Nandita Trivedi, Sanjay Trivedi, Utkarsh Trivedi and others, entered into a criminal conspiracy to cheat the bank.
In pursuance of the said conspiracy, the accused misappropriated the sanctioned credit facilities by cheating, diversion of funds, circular transactions between related and sister concerns, misrepresentation of books of income and expenditures etc, causing a wrongful loss of Rs 15.52 crore to the bank.
The bank also requested the CBI to investigate the roles, involvement of unknown public servants and others in the alleged fraud committed upon the lending bank.
"We have lodged an FIR under Sections 120-B read with 420 of IPC and Section 13(2) read with 13(1)(d) of PC Act against all the accused," the officer said.