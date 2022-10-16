CBI has summoned Manish Sisodia on October 17 in the Excise Policy case

New Delhi: The CBI on Monday summoned Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia for questioning in connection with alleged corruption in framing and implementing excise policy in the national capital.Sisodia has been summoned in this regard.

According to CBI officials, Sisodia has been asked to appear at the probe agency's headquarters at 11 am on Monday. At the same time, Manish Sisodia has also tweeted about the CBI's interrogation.



He has written that CBI raided my house for 14 hours, nothing came out. Searched fmy bank locker, nothing came out of it. They did not find anything in my village, now they have called me to the CBI headquarters at 11 o'clock tomorrow."I will go and fully cooperate. Satyamev Jayate".

मेरे घर पर 14 घंटे CBI रेड कराई, कुछ नहीं निकला. मेरा बैंक लॉकर तलाशा, उसमें कुछ नहीं निकला. मेरे गाँव में इन्हें कुछ नहीं मिला.



अब इन्होंने कल 11 बजे मुझे CBI मुख्यालय बुलाया है. मैं जाऊँगा और पूरा सहयोग करूँगा.



सत्यमेव जयते. — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) October 16, 2022

At the same time, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has re-tweeted Sisodia's tweet and wrote that the bars of jail and the noose could not deter Bhagat Singh's lofty intentions, this is the second fight for independence. Manish and Satyendra are today's Bhagat Singh. "After 75 years, the country got an education minister who gave hope for a golden future by giving good education to the poor.



Kejriwal further wrote, "The prayers of crores of poor are with you.The CBI has questioned several people, including Sameer Mahendru, owner of Indo Spirits, Amit Arora, director of Buddy Retail Pvt Ltd in Gurugram, and Mootha Gautam, managing director of India Ahead News, in connection with the case.

जेल की सलाख़ें और फाँसी का फंदा भगत सिंह के बुलंद इरादों को डिगा नहीं पाये



ये आज़ादी की दूसरी लड़ाई है।मनीष और सत्येंद्र आज के भगत सिंह है



75 साल बाद देश को एक शिक्षा मंत्री मिला जिसने ग़रीबों को अच्छी शिक्षा देकर सुनहरे भविष्य की उम्मीद दी



करोड़ों ग़रीबों की दुआएँ आपके साथ है https://t.co/slc3lb1Mqp — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) October 16, 2022



