CDS, Army Chief pay tributes at National War Memorial on Infantry Day

New Delhi: Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat and Army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane paid tributes at the National War Memorial on Infantry Day on Tuesday.

Infantry Day is observed as a remembrance of the first military event of independent India, when the Indian Army repelled the first attack on the Indian soil on October 27, 1947, in the Kashmir valley.

The victory was accomplished by the personnel of the First Battalion of the Sikh Regiment.