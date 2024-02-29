Live
Central government approved rooftop solar scheme worth Rs 75 thousand crore
New Delhi:The Central Government on Thursday approved Rs 75 thousand crore for the Rooftop Solar Scheme, with a target to benefit one crore families in the country. Union Minister Anurag Thakur informed about this decision taken in the cabinet meeting. He said that the PM Surya Ghar Free Electricity Scheme has been approved, providing 300 units of free electricity to one crore families every month.
Under this scheme, the government is offering every family a subsidy of Rs 30 thousand per one kilowatt system and Rs 60 thousand per two kilowatt system. Families can apply for subsidies through the national portal and choose any vendor for rooftop solar schemes. Apart from this, people can also get loans with low interest. The government has also decided to make a model solar scheme in every district under this scheme.