Central Government Directs Enhanced Security For High-Risk Dignitaries After Assassination Attempt On Trump

The central government has reportedly directed the Director Generals of states, union territories, and paramilitary forces to bolster security for "high-risk dignitaries" following an assassination attempt on former US President Donald Trump. The directive emphasizes increased vigilance and protection, particularly during public events like rallies, corner meetings, and roadshows, as reported by The Indian Express.

On July 13, Trump survived an assassination attempt while speaking at a campaign rally near Pennsylvania. A 20-year-old assailant fired eight rounds from an AR-15–style rifle from a rooftop, injuring Trump in his right ear. This incident is part of a disturbing trend, with the central government citing seven recent assassination attempts in its July 16 communication.

The directive from the central government highlights three key areas for improvement: physical security measures, technical surveillance, and contingency drills, along with the crucial role of personal security officers (PSOs).

**Physical Security Measures:** These include strict access control at venues, comprehensive checks of individuals and materials, and ensuring only authorized personnel are near the dignitary. Venues should undergo thorough inspections, with security personnel deployed to secure the area. High-rise buildings and other vantage points should be sanitized and controlled.

**Technical Surveillance:** Enhanced surveillance measures should be implemented to detect and prevent potential threats.

**Contingency Drills:** Drills should be formulated and rehearsed to provide immediate cover to the dignitary, neutralize threats quickly, and ensure rapid evacuation to a safe location or hospital. PSOs should maintain constant vigilance, position themselves for a 360-degree view of the surroundings, and respond swiftly to any threatening activity.

Other notable incidents mentioned include the fatal shooting of former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe, the attack on former Pakistan PM Imran Khan, and the assassination attempt on Argentina's Vice-President Christina Fernandez. Additionally, incidents such as the smoke bomb attack on former Japanese PM Fumio Kishida and the fatal shooting of Ecuadorian presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio were cited. The recent shooting of Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico was also highlighted.

The directive underscores the need for comprehensive security protocols to protect high-risk dignitaries amid an increasing number of global assassination attempts.