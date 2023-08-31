Central Government Prepared For Jammu And Kashmir Elections, Supreme Court Informed

The central government has communicated to the Supreme Court its readiness to hold elections in Jammu and Kashmir at any given time. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the government, stated that the process of updating the voter registry has reached an advanced stage.

According to Mehta, the legislative assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir are anticipated to occur after the panchayat polls and municipal polls. However, the sequence of these elections will be determined by the State Election Commission and the Central Election Commission.

Mehta elaborated, "There are three elections which are pending. The introduction of the three-tier panchayat raj system is a first. Panchayat elections will be the initial step, followed by district development council elections that have already been conducted."

Although the government refrained from providing a specific timeline for the restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir, it clarified that the Union Territory status is temporary.