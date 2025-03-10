Centre appoints 3 permanent judges to J&K and Ladakh HC

The Centre on Monday cleared the appointment of three permanent judges to the Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh High Court following the recommendation made by the Supreme Court Collegium.

In a post on X, Union Minister for Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal announced that the President, after consultation with the Chief Justice of India (CJI), has appointed Justices Wasim Sadiq Nargal, Rajesh Sekhri, and Mohd. Yousuf Wani as permanent judges of the J&K and Ladakh HC.

In its meeting held on March 5, the Supreme Court Collegium approved the proposal for the appointment of the above additional judges as permanent judges in the Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh High Court.

The Chief Justice and Judges of the High Courts are to be appointed by the President under clause (1) of Article 217 of the Constitution.

The Chief Justice, while sending his recommendation for appointing an additional Judge as a permanent Judge, must, along with his recommendation, furnish statistics of month-wise disposal of cases and judgments rendered by the judge concerned as well as the number of cases reported in the Law Journal duly certified by them. Information regarding the total number of working days, the number of days they actually attended the court and the days of their absence during the period for which the disposal statistics are sent also has to be furnished.