Centre approves 5 proposals worth Rs 21,772 crore to boost defence preparedness

New Delhi: The government on Tuesday approved five capital acquisition proposals worth Rs 21,772 crore to augment the country’s defence preparedness.

Defence Acquisition Council (DAC), under the chairmanship of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, accorded acceptance of necessity (AoN) for five capital acquisition proposals amounting to over Rs 21,772 crore.

DAC granted approval for the procurement of 31 New Water Jet Fast Attack Crafts (NWJFACs) for the Indian Navy. These are designed to perform the task of low-intensity maritime operations, surveillance, patrol, and search and rescue (SAR) operations close to the coast.

“In addition, these vessels will play an effective role in anti-piracy missions, especially in and around our island territories,” said the Ministry of Defence.

DAC also accorded acceptance for procurement of 120 Fast Interceptor Craft (FIC-1). These vessels are capable of performing multiple roles, including escorting high-value units such as aircraft carriers, destroyers, and frigates, submarines for coastal defence.

“AoN for procurement of Electronic Warfare Suite (EWS) comprising external airborne self-protection jammer pods, next-generation radar warning receiver and associated equipment for Su-30 MKI aircraft was accorded by DAC,” informed the ministry.

This system will enhance the operational capabilities of SU-30 MKI and protect it from enemy radars and related weapon systems while carrying out a mission against enemy targets protected by air defence systems.

DAC also approved the procurement of six Advanced Light Helicopters (ALH) M (MR) for the Indian Coast Guard to strengthen coastal security and surveillance in the coastal areas.

The council also accorded approval for the overhaul of T-72 and T-90 tanks, BMP and engines of Sukhoi fighter aircraft which will enhance the service life of these assets, said the government.

In September, in a huge boost to local defence manufacturing, the Centre approved 10 capital acquisition proposals amounting to Rs 1,44,716 crore, including for the modernisation of the Indian Army's tank fleet with a futuristic Main Battle Tank.







