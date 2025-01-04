Centre hasn't done any work in Delhi: Kejriwal

New Delhi: The BJP-led Centre has not done any development work in Delhi or else, Prime Minister Narendra Modi would not have had to spend 39 minutes of his 43-minute speech cursing the people of the capital and the government they elected with the largest mandate, AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal said here on Friday.

Addressing a press conference, Kejriwal, in response to Modi's remarks on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) regime in Delhi, said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) only engages in "abusive politics" and "personal attacks".

"In his speech today, Modiji spent 39 minutes doing nothing but abusing the elected government and people of Delhi. Even two-three hours would not be sufficient to list the work done by our government in the last 10 years," the former chief minister said.