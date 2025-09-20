Centre pushes for global ecolabel for Lakshadweep tuna to boost market access

Kochi: In a significant step to enhance India's seafood exports, the Centre is working to secure globally recognised ecolabelling certification for Lakshadweep's tuna fisheries, which employ traditional pole-and-line and hand-line methods.

Union Fisheries Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh said on Saturday that ecolabelling and traceability would be the next big interventions in the fisheries sector.

"Lakshadweep tuna is caught using sustainable fishing practices that have minimal impact on the marine ecosystem. With ecolabelling, the product can access premium international markets, fetching higher prices and directly benefiting artisanal fishers in the islands," he noted.

The Minister was addressing a consultative meeting in Kochi on the development of Lakshadweep's fisheries sector, focusing on tuna, seaweed, and ornamental fisheries.

He underlined that ecolabelling would not only boost income but also protect traditional fishing livelihoods.

Union Minister Singh also highlighted the vast potential of seaweed farming and ornamental fisheries in Lakshadweep, sectors that could provide large-scale opportunities for women and community-based enterprises.

He further said that the Centre is framing legal instruments to enable sustainable fishing in India's Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) and High Seas, in consultation with coastal states and Union Territories.

The meeting was attended by representatives from NITI Aayog, Marine Products Export Development Authority (MPEDA), Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) institutes, and NABARD. It was jointly organised by the National Fisheries Development Board (NFDB) and the Fishery Survey of India (FSI).

Lakshadweep Administrator Praful Patel, speaking at the event, said the islands' 4,000 sq km lagoon areas hold immense potential for seaweed cultivation.

"Lakshadweep can emerge as a global hub for seaweed farming, creating new livelihood avenues for island communities," he said.

Union Minister of State George Kurian and Union Fisheries Secretary Abhilaksh Likhi also addressed the gathering.

Earlier in the day, Likhi interacted with fishermen at the Cochin Fishing Harbour and stressed the need to adopt modern post-harvest technologies. “Cold chains, efficient packaging, and value-added product units will reduce waste, enhance quality, and secure better prices for fishers,” he said.

Reviewing modernisation works at Thoppumpady harbour, he directed port authorities to complete the project within strict timelines.