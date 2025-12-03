Centre Refutes Allegations Of Snooping Through Sanchar Saathi App In Parliament

Union communications minister Jyotiraditya Scindia firmly dismissed allegations that the Sanchar Saathi app enables government surveillance, stating in the Lok Sabha that such activity “is not possible.” He emphasised that the app was created to help citizens secure their digital safety, not compromise their privacy.

During the question hour, Scindia reiterated the government’s intention to empower people with tools to protect themselves from cyber threats. His statement follows a recent directive from the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), issued on November 28, requiring all mobile manufacturers to pre-install the Sanchar Saathi app on new devices sold in India, and to add it to existing phones via software updates. The order also directs companies to ensure the app is clearly visible to users during initial setup and that its essential features remain accessible.

A day earlier, Scindia clarified that keeping the Sanchar Saathi app on a device is entirely optional. While critics raised concerns after reports claimed the app couldn’t be removed, the minister confirmed that users are free to delete it whenever they choose. In a post on X, he stressed that the app is voluntary and intended to enhance user privacy and guard against online fraud — a message he repeated outside Parliament.

Launched in May 2023, the Sanchar Saathi portal allows users to view mobile numbers linked to their IDs, report suspicious connections, and track lost or stolen phones. Its mobile app version, released this year, aims to strengthen efforts against cybercrime.