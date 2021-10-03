Centre’s nod for paddy procurement from today

New Delhi: The Union government on Saturday assured farmers that paddy procurement in Haryana and Punjab will begin from Sunday, two days after it said the process will be delayed this year.

The Centre's reversal came after farmers from the two states staged angry protests at several places. Thousands of farmers gathered outside the residence of Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Khattar protesting the delay in procurement.

"The procurement (of Kharif crops) will start from tomorrow in Haryana as well as Punjab," said Union minister Ashwini Kumar Choubey. On Thursday, the Centre had postponed procurement of kharif paddy in Punjab and Haryana — which usually begins on October 1 — to October 11.

In an unusual step, the Union government has delayed the start of paddy procurement for Kharif marketing season 2021-22 for 10 days in Punjab and Haryana. The Centre has blamed "inclement weather" for the delay, which may increase moisture content in the crop.

It said decision to postpone the process was taken as the crop maturity is delayed and moisture content in fresh arrival is beyond permissible limits owing to recent heavy rains.

Earlier, in Karnal, the Haryana Police used water cannons to disperse protesting farmers after they tried to lay siege on Khattar's residence.

In Shahabad and Panchkula, the agitators used tractors to break police barricades to reach houses of BJP leaders, including Haryana minister Sandeep Singh, officials said.

The situation became tense in a few places in Haryana and Punjab after minor clashes broke out between farmers and police.

In several places in these states farmers after reaching residences of ministers, legislators and MPs, parked their food grain-laden trolleys in front of their houses.