  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > National

CERT-In Alerts Users About Critical Vulnerabilities in Google Chrome

CERT-In Alerts Users About Critical Vulnerabilities in Google Chrome
x
Highlights

CERT-In, India's cybersecurity agency, has warned about two critical vulnerabilities in Google Chrome that affect Windows, Mac, and Linux users.

CERT-In, India's cybersecurity team, has found two serious problems in Google Chrome that could harm your data and devices. These issues affect computers using Windows, Mac, and Linux but not smartphones. The problems are in Chrome versions before 132.0.6834.83 for Windows and Mac, and before 132.0.6834.110 for Linux.

CERT-In is asking users to update their Chrome browser right away to stay safe. These problems were caused by errors in the way Chrome handles some features.

Make sure to apply the update to keep your device secure.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick