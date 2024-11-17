Chennai: Actress Kasturi Remanded in Custody Until 29th of This Month

Live
Actress Kasturi has been remanded to judicial custody until the 29th of this month by the Egmore Court in Chennai.
Actress Kasturi has been remanded to judicial custody until the 29th of this month by the Egmore Court in Chennai. The actress is facing legal action following allegations of making offensive comments about Telugu-speaking people.
The case stems from remarks made by Kasturi, which reportedly sparked outrage among members of the Telugu-speaking community. Following investigations, the court decided to place her in remand, and she has been transferred to the Puzhal Central Jail in Chennai.
Kasturi's comments have sparked significant controversy, with many calling for action against her for spreading hate and disrespecting a particular community. Authorities are expected to continue their investigation into the matter, and the actress's legal team has indicated plans to appeal the remand order.