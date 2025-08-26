Chennai Police Officer Faces Backlash For Victim-Blaming Comment To Woman Feeding Stray Dogs

A Chennai police officer has drawn widespread criticism after making victim-blaming remarks to a woman who was feeding stray dogs late at night in the Thiruvanmiyur area. The controversial incident, captured on video, has gone viral and sparked debates about police attitudes toward women's safety and freedom of movement.

The confrontation occurred when the woman, who has been caring for street dogs in her neighborhood for two decades, encountered two police officers during her regular nighttime feeding routine. The officers approached her and questioned her activities, with one policeman identified as Karthik taking issue with her presence on the streets after midnight.

During the exchange, Karthik advised the woman to stop feeding the dogs for four days, claiming this would cause the animals to "stop coming automatically." However, the situation escalated when he made the inflammatory remark suggesting that harassment occurs when women move around freely after midnight hours.

The incident was recorded by both parties as the argument intensified, with the woman questioning the officer's professional conduct and authority to restrict her charitable activities. The video clearly captures Karthik's controversial statement, which has since become the focal point of public outrage over victim-blaming attitudes within law enforcement.

Following the viral spread of the footage, public criticism mounted against the police officer's approach to the situation. Critics have condemned the implication that women bear responsibility for harassment they might face, rather than focusing on preventing such crimes or protecting citizens' rights to move freely in public spaces.

When contacted by media outlets, Thiruvanmiyur police acknowledged awareness of the incident and stated they were examining the matter. However, the officer later attempted to defend his position by claiming he had used the word "arrest" rather than "harassment" in his warning to the woman.

Despite the clear audio evidence contradicting his explanation, Karthik maintained to investigating officials that he had simply advised the woman to avoid venturing out past midnight to prevent potential arrest. This explanation has failed to satisfy critics who point to the video evidence as proof of his actual statements.

The case highlights broader concerns about police attitudes toward women's autonomy and safety in public spaces. The woman's two-decade history of caring for stray animals in her community underscores the routine nature of her activities and raises questions about why such charitable work would be discouraged by law enforcement.

Despite the public outcry and viral nature of the video, authorities have taken no disciplinary action against the officer involved. The police department has officially closed the matter without implementing any consequences for the controversial remarks, a decision that has further fueled criticism about accountability within law enforcement.

This incident reflects ongoing challenges regarding gender sensitivity training within police forces and the need for officers to understand their role in supporting rather than restricting citizens' legitimate activities. The lack of action against the officer has raised concerns about whether such attitudes will continue to persist without proper consequences or training interventions.