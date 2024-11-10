Chhath Puja celebrated in Dhenkanal

Dhenkanal : Bhagirathi Sagar bustled with devotees as Bihari community of Dhenkanal gathered to offer ‘arghya’ to both the rising and setting sun on the occasion of Chhath Puja on November 7 and 8. This traditional Hindu festival, marked by prayers, fasting and rituals highlights the deep connection between humans and Nature.

Shiv Kumar Yadav and Manoj Kumar, who took part in the celebrations, said, “Chhath Puja carries a strong message about the connection between Nature and people.” The devotees were mainly traders from Dhenkanal and nearby villages. Their relatives also joined them in the celebrations. “We are grateful to people of Dhenkanal as our business products have wider acceptance and we eke out our living here,” said a Bihari woman entrepreneur.

The devotees followed the traditional rituals for two days praying for health, prosperity and harmony. This festival honours the Sun God, a source of life-sustaining energy, and reflects deep-rooted cultural values, uniting communities in gratitude and devotion. Traditionally, Chhath Puja is celebrated with great fervour in Bihar and eastern Uttar Pradesh but now it is being celebrated in different parts of the country wherever there is a substantial population of people from Bihar and east UP.