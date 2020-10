Cinema halls, theatres & multiplexes will reopen across the country from today

Cinema halls, theatres and multiplexes are reopening from tomorrow, October 15, 2020, in the country with only 50 per cent seating capacity. However, the exhibition of films will not be allowed in containment zones.

As per the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) issued by the Information and Broadcasting (I&B) Ministry, adequate physical distancing should be maintained in the seating area inside the cinema halls, theatres and multiplexes. Staggered show timings will be followed in the multiplexes to avoid crowding due to Covid-19 pandemic.

Cinema hall, theatres and multiplexes are going to resume their operation after a gap of almost eight months. New rules and restrictions have been set for curbing the transmission of Covid-19 while resuming the operation.

The adequate physical distancing of at least six feet, use of face masks and respiratory etiquettes have to be strictly followed by visitors and staffs. Spitting is prohibited anywhere within the premises.

Thermal screening is to be carried out at entry points and only asymptomatic individuals will be allowed to enter the premises. Hand sanitization will be made available at all entry points and work areas. Efforts will be made to avoid overcrowding in the common areas, lobbies and washrooms during the intermission.

Besides, cinemas, theatres and multiplexes will be sanitized after every screening.