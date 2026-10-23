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CJP Takes a Break, New Strategy Against CEC in the Offing

In Short

Talking to the media after appearing before the Delhi Crime Branch for questioning, they said that the "movement" against the SIR will continue.

CJP co-conveners Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das.
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CJP co-conveners Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das.

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The Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) has not given up its demand for the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. It is a small pause before evolving its new strategy, said CJP co-conveners Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das.

Talking to the media after appearing before the Delhi Crime Branch for questioning, they said that the "movement" against the SIR will continue.

"We are not leaders; we are custodians of this platform, which has been given to us by the people of this country. We are just trying to do our best. The movement continues even when we are in jail or outside jail. Obviously, there are a lot of things that we have learned about ourselves and the way the regime is working, and we will, of course, change and evolve in necessary ways," he said.

They were accompanied by CJP's legal affairs head Ratna Singh.

"Today, there was the verification process for our sureties following release from judicial custody. It all went well. And we have been given the next date, which is in the third week of November," he added. Das and Ranka were released from Tihar Jail on Wednesday following a week in judicial custody.

Gowri V
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Gowri V

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A Journey of Three Decades Time passes faster than we realise. What feels like a journey that began only yesterday has today grown into more than three decades of a meaningful and fulfilling life devoted to education, journalism, and the empowerment of young minds. My professional journey began with journalism training in New Delhi in 1979. I went on to work as an independent journalist, drawing on my fluency in both English and Telugu. Over the years, I have edited and worked on Telugu articles in both languages, an experience that strengthened my command of language and sharpened my understanding of society, people, and contemporary issues. Yet, my principal profession and enduring passion have always been teaching. My decision to become a teacher was not merely a career choice—it was a calling. Teaching offered me the rare privilege of inspiring young minds, guiding them through their formative years, and making a lasting difference in their lives. I found immense satisfaction in simplifying complex concepts, nurturing curiosity, encouraging independent thought, and building confidence among students. Every moment in the classroom—every question, every moment of discovery, and every spark of understanding—reminded me why I had chosen this path: to empower young people through knowledge, values, and essential life skills. My teaching career began at the grassroots level as a Montessori teacher and gradually progressed to the position of Vice Principal. I had the opportunity to work in reputed educational institutions, including Dilsukhnagar Public School in Hyderabad, where I shouldered both teaching and administrative responsibilities. Although I have always considered myself, at heart, a teacher, my administrative experience enabled me to understand and contribute to the education system from a much broader perspective. For my students, I have always tried to be an approachable and dependable presence—someone they could turn to not only for academic support, but also for guidance and emotional encouragement. At the same time, I developed a reputation as a firm disciplinarian who believed that integrity, fairness, responsibility, and discipline were fundamental to education. I was also consistently appreciated for maintaining clear communication with parents and staff and for ensuring that examinations and other academic processes were conducted with transparency, fairness, and efficiency. As my career progressed, however, I began to feel that academic education alone was not enough. This realization led me to work more closely with students following the SSC and CBSE curricula, while consciously bringing life-skills education into my teaching. I came to understand that education becomes truly meaningful when it prepares children not merely to pass examinations, but to face life. Teaching emotional resilience, self-reliance, social awareness, communication, decision-making, and other practical life skills often had a deeper and more lasting impact than academic achievement alone. I saw how these skills could help students navigate challenges with greater confidence, maturity, and responsibility. My academic background provided a strong foundation for this approach. My degree in Psychology from the University of Madras helped me develop a deeper understanding of young people's minds, their emotional needs, and the influence of their family and social environments. My M.A. in Telugu with First Class from Osmania University.

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Cockroach Janata PartyGyanesh KumarChief Election CommissionerSIR ControversyDelhi Crime Branch
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