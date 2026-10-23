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CJP Takes a Break, New Strategy Against CEC in the Offing
In Short
Talking to the media after appearing before the Delhi Crime Branch for questioning, they said that the "movement" against the SIR will continue.
The Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) has not given up its demand for the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. It is a small pause before evolving its new strategy, said CJP co-conveners Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das.
Talking to the media after appearing before the Delhi Crime Branch for questioning, they said that the "movement" against the SIR will continue.
"We are not leaders; we are custodians of this platform, which has been given to us by the people of this country. We are just trying to do our best. The movement continues even when we are in jail or outside jail. Obviously, there are a lot of things that we have learned about ourselves and the way the regime is working, and we will, of course, change and evolve in necessary ways," he said.
They were accompanied by CJP's legal affairs head Ratna Singh.
"Today, there was the verification process for our sureties following release from judicial custody. It all went well. And we have been given the next date, which is in the third week of November," he added. Das and Ranka were released from Tihar Jail on Wednesday following a week in judicial custody.
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